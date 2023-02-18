 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 18 February 2023

Localization Update and Achievement Fixes

Build 10584298

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievement Fixes/Changes

  • Bowling Bash now contributes to the high-score related achievements.
  • Score Attack, Survival & Time Attack now contribute towards the high-score related achievements.
  • Some users reported the high-score achievements not being tracked, this should now be corrected.

The following languages have received improved localization

  • Polish.
  • Spanish.
  • Turkish.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!

