Localization Update and Achievement Fixes

Achievement Fixes/Changes
- Bowling Bash now contributes to the high-score related achievements.
- Score Attack, Survival & Time Attack now contribute towards the high-score related achievements.
- Some users reported the high-score achievements not being tracked, this should now be corrected.
The following languages have received improved localization
- Polish.
- Spanish.
- Turkish.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!
