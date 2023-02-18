Localization Update and Achievement Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10584298 · Last edited 18 February 2023 – 19:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Achievement Fixes/Changes

Bowling Bash now contributes to the high-score related achievements.

Score Attack, Survival & Time Attack now contribute towards the high-score related achievements.

Some users reported the high-score achievements not being tracked, this should now be corrected.

The following languages have received improved localization

Polish.

Spanish.

Turkish.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!