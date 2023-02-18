 Skip to content

Rogue Shift update for 18 February 2023

Release Notes - v1.0.7 [small hotfix]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where if you "stored" several Level-ups before finalizing (choosing Perks), the Perk selection would not properly randomize between each pick.

Rogue Shift Content Depot 611191
