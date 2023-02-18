Beta Patch 2.0.1

Few bugs were found by you guys quite quickly, and I squashed them as swiftly as my inherently limited human abilities allowed me to.
Uhm, in other words, the bugs should now be fixed and thanks for the reports!!
- Tweaked a rail in 3-Bonus Section 2 to streamline movement
- Fixed sometimes launching too far off rails in 3-Bonus, causing the player to hit the ceiling and die
- Fixed the Assist Mode Pit Recovery animation not working properly in 3-Bonus
- Fixed the RGB input fields in the Pet Maker not clamping values while the player is typing a number
- Fixed the brush size slider in the Pet Maker not being clamped to 1 while using the line tool
