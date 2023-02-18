 Skip to content

Vibrant Venture update for 18 February 2023

Beta Patch 2.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10584277

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Few bugs were found by you guys quite quickly, and I squashed them as swiftly as my inherently limited human abilities allowed me to.

Uhm, in other words, the bugs should now be fixed and thanks for the reports!!

  • Tweaked a rail in 3-Bonus Section 2 to streamline movement
  • Fixed sometimes launching too far off rails in 3-Bonus, causing the player to hit the ceiling and die
  • Fixed the Assist Mode Pit Recovery animation not working properly in 3-Bonus
  • Fixed the RGB input fields in the Pet Maker not clamping values while the player is typing a number
  • Fixed the brush size slider in the Pet Maker not being clamped to 1 while using the line tool

