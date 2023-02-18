Boss-o-Clock Patch 1.1

Like teased yesterday in the small quick post today is the patch for boss time.



Patch 1.1 introduces the first element of prelude to the true ending update which was teased in the Roadmap(roadmap visible at the end), aka boss 1 one.

With the next patch we hope to have given you the whole prelude to the true ending package, including another boss, more proper ending animations and some interesting stuff for each lap.

This patch includes