 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Clockwork Survivors update for 18 February 2023

Boss-o-Clock Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10584186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Like teased yesterday in the small quick post today is the patch for boss time.

Patch 1.1 introduces the first element of prelude to the true ending update which was teased in the Roadmap(roadmap visible at the end), aka boss 1 one.
With the next patch we hope to have given you the whole prelude to the true ending package, including another boss, more proper ending animations and some interesting stuff for each lap.

This patch includes

  • The new boss
  • A new weapon the "Bouncy Ball"
  • Several improvements and fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link