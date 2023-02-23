We DARE you to FEEL GOOD in Synth Riders with the Gorillaz Music Pack

Immerse yourself in the virtual world of Synth Riders with a brand new Gorillaz-themed stage while grooving to some of Gorillaz' most iconic hits, including tracks from their latest “Cracker Island” album. This new music pack is a perfect addition to your ever-extending library of tracks in game.

Here is the full track list:

Feel Good Inc

Clint Eastwood

New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)

Dare

On Melancholy Hill

Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)

Sleeping Powder

The songs will be available for $1.99 or $10.99 as a bundle! Game sold separately.

Grab the Gorillaz Music Pack (bundle) and save!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30544/Synth_Riders__Gorillaz_Music_Pack/

Best way to start riding and save big on game + all addons, grab yourself the Complete Collection:

Along with this music pack - Synth Riders will receive an update to add "Psycho Road" stage to the game for all users to enjoy. A spectacular new stage influenced by Gorillaz that is usable in all songs.

Release Notes for Version 2.3.24.a11 - Gorillaz Music Pack

Please make sure you and your friends are all updated to this version of the game before going into Multiplayer, this version of the game is not compatible with previous versions of the game!

Gorillaz Music Pack (DLC) now available for in-game purchase.

Added "Psycho Road" linear stage available free for all players (compatible with Stages > Moving Stages > Off setting and Settings > Visuals > Contrast Corridor to improve experience for players who may experience motion sickness in linear stages)

Updated leaderboard icon display for all supported platforms

Updates to cross-platform multiplayer support

Fixed issues around ban and global mute for Multiplayer

