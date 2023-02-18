 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 18 February 2023

Tap Ninja v4.1.10 is live!

● Fixed the next Holiday week countdown timer
● Added the last Ascension date to the statistics
● Some performance improvements to the background displaying
● Pet Star level upgrade shine now happens less frequent
● Minor bug fixes to the Rope Hook
● Removed the phantom jesters brother

