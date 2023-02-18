 Skip to content

SailSim update for 18 February 2023

An update of an update :)

Share · View all patches · Build 10584075

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As always i forgot something :) A minor fix in the controller configuration for lessons which were conflicting. Also i fixed the "Watch Out" challenge as so kindly mentioned by JSAVGA

