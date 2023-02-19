Beta 1.1 has been released!

On February 19, 2023, the second Beta version was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of a new location - a restaurant (in FoodMart), as well as a critical hit for some enemies and many small improvements

Full list of changes:

a new location has been added - a retro restaurant that can be entered from inside the FoodMart supermarket (it is also visible from outside the supermarket),

some enemies can deal a critical hit to the player. They are: rhino, zombie, cyclops,

during the fight, the currently fighting enemies are highlighted with a red frame

added high voltage lines at the bottom of the Farlands map,

added flags of Old Zealand at Moolow Isles,

added a new look for keys (each key has a different color marker),

player in a conversation with Colonel Gordon calls him sir,

Max in a conversation with the player no longer says Mrs. Sarah but Sarah,

a new plaque for the inn has been added, and it has been renamed the Barry's Inn from The Stone Earl,

from now on, the Bandits of the North are called the Bloody Skulls,

a new Cafe poster has been added in the subway orz in the sewers and in the restaurant,

in dialogues that did not have a period at the end a period has been added,

the appearance of UFOs has been improved,

when the player saves the game in the power plant warehouse, the name of the location in the save will be Elekrownia.

NOTE: game saves from versions: 0.11, 0.12, 0.13, 0.14, 0.15, BETA 1.0 work, no need to play from the beginning. The saves from the other versions still do not work and will not work, because they changed the save system in version 0.11 to the final one.