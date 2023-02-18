Update 1.8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10584020 · Last edited 18 February 2023 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello bartenders!

The 1.8.0 update adds unlockable bar equipment and new recipes, along with other updates and fixes listed below!

• Added 6 new cocktails

• Added shot glass

• Added customizable bar equipment

• Added appeal statistic to clothing items

• Added clothing appeal tipping logic

• Revised tutorials and notifications

• Revised player movement physics

• Revised liquid rendering

• Revised UI image scaling

• Fixed cocktail report sometimes not closing

• Fixed lag when opening pause menu

• Fixed foam sometimes appearing dark

• Fixed several issues with input menu

• Fixed player collision issues

• Fixed missing recipe description

• Fixed placed garnishes sometimes not interactable

• Fixed environment lighting in club bar

Check out the new cocktails!

Pompier

An easy-drinking cocktail with a base of dry vermouth, the Pompier is a refreshing drink that also makes for a great aperitif.

Mind Eraser

The Mind Eraser is a potent but sweet shooter that is sometimes served in a rocks glass and is similar to a Black Russian.

Beachcomber

Similar to a Daiquiri, the Beachcomber can be a refreshing summer drink without the mega sweetness of some tropical cocktails.

Cranberry Cookie

A simple recipe to prepare, the Cranberry Cookie is a shooter that gets a cookie-like flavor from its inclusion of amaretto.

El Diablo

The El Diablo is a smooth and bubbly tequila cocktail that first appeared in "Trader Vic's Book of Food and Drink".

Peach Tart

The Peach Tart is a sweet and fruity shot that can be quickly prepared with its two ingredients of equal parts.