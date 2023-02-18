Update 1.8.0

Hello bartenders!
The 1.8.0 update adds unlockable bar equipment and new recipes, along with other updates and fixes listed below!
• Added 6 new cocktails
• Added shot glass
• Added customizable bar equipment
• Added appeal statistic to clothing items
• Added clothing appeal tipping logic
• Revised tutorials and notifications
• Revised player movement physics
• Revised liquid rendering
• Revised UI image scaling
• Fixed cocktail report sometimes not closing
• Fixed lag when opening pause menu
• Fixed foam sometimes appearing dark
• Fixed several issues with input menu
• Fixed player collision issues
• Fixed missing recipe description
• Fixed placed garnishes sometimes not interactable
• Fixed environment lighting in club bar
Check out the new cocktails!
Pompier
An easy-drinking cocktail with a base of dry vermouth, the Pompier is a refreshing drink that also makes for a great aperitif.
Mind Eraser
The Mind Eraser is a potent but sweet shooter that is sometimes served in a rocks glass and is similar to a Black Russian.
Beachcomber
Similar to a Daiquiri, the Beachcomber can be a refreshing summer drink without the mega sweetness of some tropical cocktails.
Cranberry Cookie
A simple recipe to prepare, the Cranberry Cookie is a shooter that gets a cookie-like flavor from its inclusion of amaretto.
El Diablo
The El Diablo is a smooth and bubbly tequila cocktail that first appeared in "Trader Vic's Book of Food and Drink".
Peach Tart
The Peach Tart is a sweet and fruity shot that can be quickly prepared with its two ingredients of equal parts.
