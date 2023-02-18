Mud and Blood Hotfixes for the last patch

Good day folks, thanks for reporting issues on our discord and in other means.

I'll keep monitoring your experiences and fix them as we go. Cheers everyone and have a decent weekend!

Fixed an where Germans looting allied weapons from the supply depot would reference to the wrong weapon name.

Reduced entanglements hotspots by 40 pixels

Fixed an issue where Bazooka soldiers would have their action cycle timer reset when trying to target a vehicle not in line of sight

Fixed a crash when wire or entanglement would perform a hit check while being destroyed

Moved the possible map boundaries for electronic warfare equipment

Drop zone wont be removed by cleaning function

Fixed a crash with the grease gun in classic

Fixed a crash related to a loot box

Fixed double BC effects on some occasions in campaign

Fixed an instance where HQ Halftrack would not spawn troops

Added a message for V1 blitz waves

Fixed an issue where the meat grinder wouldn't fire at infantry