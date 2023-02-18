Mud and Blood Hotfixes for the last patch

Good day folks, thanks for reporting issues on our discord and in other means.
I'll keep monitoring your experiences and fix them as we go. Cheers everyone and have a decent weekend!
- Fixed an where Germans looting allied weapons from the supply depot would reference to the wrong weapon name.
- Reduced entanglements hotspots by 40 pixels
- Fixed an issue where Bazooka soldiers would have their action cycle timer reset when trying to target a vehicle not in line of sight
- Fixed a crash when wire or entanglement would perform a hit check while being destroyed
- Moved the possible map boundaries for electronic warfare equipment
- Drop zone wont be removed by cleaning function
- Fixed a crash with the grease gun in classic
- Fixed a crash related to a loot box
- Fixed double BC effects on some occasions in campaign
- Fixed an instance where HQ Halftrack would not spawn troops
- Added a message for V1 blitz waves
- Fixed an issue where the meat grinder wouldn't fire at infantry
Changed files in this update