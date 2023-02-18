Arcade Mode Update

Hi humans!

Arcade update is up and a lot have changed:

• There are new images for the arcade poster (title screen and coffin), and also a popup when you find the poster.

• As a lot of you have requested, there's no penalty on Fofiño's fight anymore. Now padlocks will not lock back if you fail to find all 4 cats in the screen. ːfofinoː

• One trick people were using while playing Arcade mode was to take a screenshot and pause the game. Because of this we've changed the way the arcade works. Now if you pause the game, all 4 cats will change positions, and even if you already find some of them, they'll be reset.

This is not ideal but it's better than the old method.

• Steam Leaderboards were reset. The old leaderbords will remain available on Steam.

That's it fur now.

Check the Arcade out to see the changes! ːkisscatː

One last thing: in case you've missed, the demo for A Tower Full of Cats is available!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2179170/A_Tower_Full_of_Cats/

Love & purrs,

Devcats ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ