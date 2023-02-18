 Skip to content

Slime Warfare update for 18 February 2023

BUG repair & value adjustment & display optimization

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix BUG: Each demon king upgrade trial attack level 4 attack superposition error bug
  2. Fix BUG: The laser tower cannot hit the cage, grass, and stone bug
  3. Optimization: The progress bar shows the wave
  4. Optimization: The distribution of the progress bar shows the progress before and after the chaos mode (this will not make it very long)
  5. New function: 5x speed button
  6. Value adjustment:
    Thunder tower: attack interval 1.5s->1s attack range 320->380
    Scarecrow: HP 100->200

