- Fix BUG: Each demon king upgrade trial attack level 4 attack superposition error bug
- Fix BUG: The laser tower cannot hit the cage, grass, and stone bug
- Optimization: The progress bar shows the wave
- Optimization: The distribution of the progress bar shows the progress before and after the chaos mode (this will not make it very long)
- New function: 5x speed button
- Value adjustment:
Thunder tower: attack interval 1.5s->1s attack range 320->380
Scarecrow: HP 100->200
Slime Warfare update for 18 February 2023
BUG repair & value adjustment & display optimization
