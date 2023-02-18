 Skip to content

Blacksmith update for 18 February 2023

Minor Hotfix 1.112

Share · View all patches · Build 10583974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Hotfix:

  • Proper tooltips for Workbench.
  • Fixed some incorrect dialogue.

Developer Commentary is still going. Check it out with the link below and let me know what you'd like to see in the next update.

