 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Of Relics update for 18 February 2023

Forest Of Relics Update (02/19/2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 10583972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<Update contents>
-Add Bunny Girl A skin
-Add Bunny Girl B skin
-Added Special Item ""Cat's Agility""

Thanks for playing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2235501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link