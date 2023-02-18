Lots of Everything!

Few..

This was a long one as i took upon me to integrate GamePad controls for SailSim. Am now happy to say that SailSim can be fully controlled with a Game Controller. I left the Mouse and Keyboard support just in case i missed something so you can get yourself out of trouble but if no one reports any issues with a Game Controller, I'll disable the mouse all-together.

Set your preferred type of controller to "GamePad" in Steam Settings and navigate to SailSim settings in "Controls" to enable the controller support.

Additionally here are the updates and additions in this release:

Intermediate Level added

12 New Lessons

9 New Challenges

4 New Achievements

Redone Settings Interface

Freshened up the UI a bit

Improved Control Settings

Added "Rudder Flip" and "Exponential" to the controls

New Lesson level for Intermediate

Some changes in item placement for better achievement acquisition

Tweaked and fixed the UI to remove unwanted repetition

I tested this as much as i could for now and will be playing to test some more. If i misplaced something or you see something not working, let me know in the Discussion section. I did a lot of changes and spent a lot of nights working on this update so i could of missed something.

Enjoy the update and as always stay in touch so we can make this even better. I'll go watch some Star Trek (Depp Space 9) now to relax and am already writing new things to do for the next update.