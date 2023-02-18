 Skip to content

Heraldry Studio update for 18 February 2023

19th update to Heraldry Studio

Patchnotes via Steam Community


In this update a batch of medieval creatures (as seen in medieval manuscripts) had been added to Heraldry Studio.

Next week - discounts!
HS Discord: https://discord.gg/StwnxP6

