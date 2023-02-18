 Skip to content

Arthas - The Game update for 18 February 2023

Patch 1.1.2

-Fixed a bug with animation that could occur after a ctscene
-Increased damage to enemies with weapons (now they die 2 times faster)
-Removed tree that is not shot after the minefield (now there is a small Christmas tree)

