- Removed the collision error in the doorway, which is why you fall under the textures
- Now the light comes from the flashlight, and the flashlight is visible to the camera
- Added the sound of turning the flashlight on/off.
Parasomnia update for 18 February 2023
Minor improvements v0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update