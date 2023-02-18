 Skip to content

Parasomnia update for 18 February 2023

Minor improvements v0.1

Minor improvements v0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Removed the collision error in the doorway, which is why you fall under the textures
  2. Now the light comes from the flashlight, and the flashlight is visible to the camera
  3. Added the sound of turning the flashlight on/off.

