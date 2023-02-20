Rhythm Brawl - Beta Release is Live!

_It's time people! Rhythm Brawl is now, officially, in Beta phase!

After nearly 2 years of development, the end seems closer than ever!_

So, what's different?

The character animations are now complete!

I've added the Edoren System into the game, thus completely changing the game from just "the player who is the most accurate wins" to actually having strategy.

Edoren has 4 buttons, 2 of which do different things depending on which character you are using. For some it increases the note speed for a while, for others you can double the combo damage and so on.

Speaking of characters, I've finally finalized and completed the Tutorial Screen for the game! You can now learn the game systems from there. You can access it from the main menu.

I've also added some polish and cool effects to the game to make things look more finished, like the CRT overlay.

Updated the loading screen to show the different edoren powers the characters have.

Added a couple new song charts like "Codependant" by Spad3s, "By My Side" by Maui Sam. Also remixed the theme song "Fight to the Beat", alongside its new song chart.

Another big thing that was added was a revamped version of the "Legion DLC" chartmaker! Gone are the days of having to hardcode the song patterns, now you can do it with the help of a UI.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2666716316

Other than that, there have been many other minor improvements as well.

Thank you so much everyone for all your support for the game, Rhythm Brawl is now only a few features and polishing away from completion and i estimate that it shall be completed sometime around April.

If you encounter any further issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server. And as always, enjoy! :D