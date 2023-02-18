 Skip to content

TankLab update for 18 February 2023

Improved player control performance.

18 February 2023

We received feedback from users that the player's control performance was poor, so we tried to improve it!

[Bug fixes]
-Fixed a bug where the game was not over even if the player's physical strength reached 0 in challenge mode.

