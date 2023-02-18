 Skip to content

AEGIS Kingdoms Playtest update for 18 February 2023

Network Test 18.02.2023

NOTE: COMBAT WILL BREAK GAMEPLAY.
Engaging in combat will send your character under the map. If a GM is NOT online, there's nothing that can be done. Join the Discord to open a support ticket if this occurs and your character will be fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063881
