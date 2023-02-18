 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astra Protocol 2 update for 18 February 2023

Patch 1.2 Update / Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 10583713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi All,

All major tasks for patch 1.2 have been completed but we have some bug fixing and tweaks before we roll it out properly. If you want a peek of what's to come, you should be able to see this by opting into the 'beta - Pre-Release Beta Builds' beta within Steam.

Please note that this has not been robustly tested (its what we're in the process of now!) so please ensure that any save files are backed up. Additionally, whilst the in-game help has been updated on the beta branch, the user manual has not.

Feel free to give it a go, and we welcome any and all feedback, so let us know what you think!

We'll post an update when the patch has gone live properly for those who are happy to wait a little longer.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10583713
Depot 2026751
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link