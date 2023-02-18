Patch 1.2 Update / Beta

Hi All,

All major tasks for patch 1.2 have been completed but we have some bug fixing and tweaks before we roll it out properly. If you want a peek of what's to come, you should be able to see this by opting into the 'beta - Pre-Release Beta Builds' beta within Steam.

Please note that this has not been robustly tested (its what we're in the process of now!) so please ensure that any save files are backed up. Additionally, whilst the in-game help has been updated on the beta branch, the user manual has not.

Feel free to give it a go, and we welcome any and all feedback, so let us know what you think!

We'll post an update when the patch has gone live properly for those who are happy to wait a little longer.