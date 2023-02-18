Small Update - 18/02/22 - Patch 21

If you encounter any issue during your experience, contact us (steam Hub). We're trying to react as fast as possible and to make update to resolve any trouble you may cross.

The following is included in this update.

Rework of the first level (Limbo)

Rework on the tutorial (Beach)

Textures optimisation (again and again)

Scripts optimisation

Fix minor issues

Enhanced explanation and help at the end of the game

More to come, we're working on some changes :

We're going to improve our enemies (hit react and ragdoll physic)

Still working on the hands of the player

We would be very grateful if you could take the time to answer the following survey. The purpose is for us to gather feedback in order to better guide future decisions.

https://forms.gle/xRfFnhiDzKZZpvQ66

Thank you for playing Bad Dreams !