Animal Friends Adventure update for 18 February 2023

Full Localizations added.

Share · View all patches · Build 10583679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated to Unity 2022 for better lighting, performance and features.

Occlusion and lightmap data updated for additional performance.

Changed some background programming and more efficient way to store and load config files (unity scriptable objects).

Other minor tweaks and adjustments.

Added support for Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Russian and Ukrainian. Unofficial Hindi and Belarusian support. As an one person independent game developer I find it important to get into as many markets as possible so I can continue to grow and make more, better games.

