Run or Die update for 18 February 2023

Update 2.1, Level Design & Challenge Mode Fixes

Update 2.1, Level Design & Challenge Mode Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello runners, this update fixes object placement issues in certain levels and fixes Intel not being collected properly in the challenge mode. Thank you very much to //KC. and Joker for reporting these issues!

