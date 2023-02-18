Hello runners, this update fixes object placement issues in certain levels and fixes Intel not being collected properly in the challenge mode. Thank you very much to //KC. and Joker for reporting these issues!
Run or Die update for 18 February 2023
Update 2.1, Level Design & Challenge Mode Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Run or Die Depot Windows Depot 325151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update