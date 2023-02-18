 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EmergeNYC update for 18 February 2023

0.9.5P is live on staging branch (More fixes and improvements)

Share · View all patches · Build 10583670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.9.5P

Lots of optimizations to Montgomery County (Reduced batches and draw calls significantly by mesh combining areas of the map)
Fixed the render queue of water spray particles to render over the smoke instead of under it making it difficult to see if or where you were spraying
Fixed Quick Attack Line charge line radial menu option not working specifically on the Quint
Fixed hoses falling through ground in the City area of Montgomery County
Fixed Stillwater Tower Ladder nozzle not tracking the bucket sometimes
Fixed when radial menu is open being able to click on units to bring up their ai menu
Fixed patient falling through floot of burger knight in Montgomery County
Fixed some montgomery county trucks being stuck and unable to drive after pumping and using hoses

Changed depots in closedtesting branch

View more data in app history for build 10583670
EmergeNYC Content Depot 461431
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link