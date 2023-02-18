SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.2 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.2

NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :

• The Russian language has been updated with a 70% improvement. We hope to complete the rest in future updates.

• The Gamepad to Keyboard transition has become automatic. (No longer necessary to select controls from Settings)

• Interfaces buttons have been sharpened.

• Some sound levels have been adjusted. Warning sounds have been lowered.

BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :