SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.2 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.2
NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :
• The Russian language has been updated with a 70% improvement. We hope to complete the rest in future updates.
• The Gamepad to Keyboard transition has become automatic. (No longer necessary to select controls from Settings)
• Interfaces buttons have been sharpened.
• Some sound levels have been adjusted. Warning sounds have been lowered.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
- • Ship sensitivity settings have little to no effect on control sensitivity.
- • In the main mission chain, interacting with the hatch at Cave HQ with the "F" key causes the game screen to go black.
- • In large cities, I sometimes go underground and can't get out. (As a temporary solution, we've created something like a sewer system and added ways to get out of the underground, and we'll find a better solution in future updates.)
- • When I save and load in Cave HQ, my ship is possessed and I can't continue playing.
- • Every time I load, my landing gear is always open, even in space.
- • The interfaces that should open up for me to select Faction during the first meeting are not appearing.
- • When I threaten Smen and ask for money, he agrees but the money does not go into my account.
- • In hack missions, no matter what command I enter into the console, I get an "Invalid Command" message.
- • A potential crash that could occur during level transitions has been fixed.
- • Ship doesn't follow mouse movements (We have made some changes that we think could be the cause of this bug, but if you encounter such a problem, please make sure that the game is not in "Cursor" mode. You can try pressing the "H" key a few times to check.)
- • In some dialogues, events that should be triggered are not fired if playing in a language other than English.
- • I am standing in front of the Weran in the Mtech Factory and have talked to him, but the mission does not progress because it says I should talk to him again.
- • When we save at the exact time that a video tutorial is playing, the next time we load the game, the video tutorial plays again and the voice plays twice. The first video tutorial that appears during loading does not disappear.
- • If I give my squad the "break" command, they don't carry out the commands I give right after. If I give the warp away command, the squad doesn't warp, but I can't give them another command.
- • When I click on the elevator inside some stations, there is a long fade, and then I find myself flying in space.
- • In the second stage of the Kold mission, no matter how many ships I destroy, new ones always appear in their place.
- • High-resolution graphics are causing unexpected drops in in-game performance. (We have made some adjustments, but please let us know if you still encounter this problem.)
- • While firing with my character, the game enters a checkpoint save, and after that, the character continues to fire even if I release the fire button.
- • I saved the game inside Lion's Station, and when I loaded it again, it teleported me to my ship in space, but I could still see the inside of Lion's Station from afar.
- • The mission to talk with Momo in the main mission chain is not updated even though I've already talked to her.
- • When I load the game from the main menu, it teleports me very far away from the Freelancer mission I was in. When I return to the mission location, the mission automatically completes the mission itself.
- • We have addressed a potential bug that may cause collected enemy bullets not to appear in your weapons. If you encounter this issue again, please try to unequip and reequip the weapon or switch to a different weapon and back. This should force the game to update the ammo count. If the issue persists, please let us know.
- • I can use asteroid bombs unlimitedly in Misactor (NOTE: It is fixed but after we sent the update, we realized that now the bomb runs out but doesn't refill. We will completely solve this with tomorrow's update).
- • If I open the Scanner while warping and go to the main Solar Atlas from there when I return to the ship, I experience a performance issue
- • Some level design errors have been fixed.
- • Some grammar and spelling errors have been fixed.
- • Some collision errors have been fixed.
Changed files in this update