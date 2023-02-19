 Skip to content

PropHunter update for 19 February 2023

Update 0.7.1 is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10583630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we tried to pay more attention to game maps. We worked on the lighting, which allowed us to slightly improve the visual component and optimization. On some maps, the effect is more noticeable, on some less so.

