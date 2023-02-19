Update 0.7.1 is available!

In this update, we tried to pay more attention to game maps. We worked on the lighting, which allowed us to slightly improve the visual component and optimization. On some maps, the effect is more noticeable, on some less so.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In this update, we tried to pay more attention to game maps. We worked on the lighting, which allowed us to slightly improve the visual component and optimization. On some maps, the effect is more noticeable, on some less so.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update