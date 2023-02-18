- Lowered player helmet position
- Fixed issues with the HiPower magazines in custom loadouts
- HiPower now starts chambered
- Fixed collision issues when storing health cans
- Added smoothing to armswinger mode
- Added left hand support for armswinger mode
- Optimized armswinger script
- Armswinger modifier is now reduced when grabbing
- Added tips to armswinger board
- Fixed hut collision issues on Paddies
- Replaced bridge with ladders on Paddies
- Increased combat distance for AI on Paddies
PunjiVR update for 18 February 2023
Update 12 Patch 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update