PunjiVR update for 18 February 2023

Update 12 Patch 2

Update 12 Patch 2

Build 10583623

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lowered player helmet position
  • Fixed issues with the HiPower magazines in custom loadouts
  • HiPower now starts chambered
  • Fixed collision issues when storing health cans
  • Added smoothing to armswinger mode
  • Added left hand support for armswinger mode
  • Optimized armswinger script
  • Armswinger modifier is now reduced when grabbing
  • Added tips to armswinger board
  • Fixed hut collision issues on Paddies
  • Replaced bridge with ladders on Paddies
  • Increased combat distance for AI on Paddies

