Territory – Alpha 5.65 – Origins Map and UI Rework

Changed
- Changed the trees on Origins which now has a much greater feeling of immersion
- Increased loose loot spawn chance
- Improved visual design of all inventory and crafting menus. Layout changes still to come.
- Changed out the crappy looking tall buildings
- Increased grass slopes so there is less ugly cliff faces
- Improved Large Military Bases and fenced them off
- Increased ground cover weeds and shrubs and added some more non harvestable type cover
- Improved background mountain trees
Fixed
- Incorrect size of some crafting recipe icons that made them blurry
- Hunter Fireplace and rocking chair issues
- Annoying pop in of the torch fire effect
- Had to duck to enter military tents
Added
- New car loot
Performance
- Swapped all trees for much more performant models
- Optimised Shadows
- Optimised Grass
Known Issues
- game load times a little long due to more foliage in the level. This will be rectified next patch.
- Buckshot needs a buff
Changed files in this update