Territory update for 18 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.65 – Origins Map and UI Rework

Territory – Alpha 5.65 – Origins Map and UI Rework

Changed

  • Changed the trees on Origins which now has a much greater feeling of immersion
  • Increased loose loot spawn chance
  • Improved visual design of all inventory and crafting menus. Layout changes still to come.
  • Changed out the crappy looking tall buildings
  • Increased grass slopes so there is less ugly cliff faces
  • Improved Large Military Bases and fenced them off
  • Increased ground cover weeds and shrubs and added some more non harvestable type cover
  • Improved background mountain trees

Fixed

  • Incorrect size of some crafting recipe icons that made them blurry
  • Hunter Fireplace and rocking chair issues
  • Annoying pop in of the torch fire effect
  • Had to duck to enter military tents

Added

  • New car loot

Performance

  • Swapped all trees for much more performant models
  • Optimised Shadows
  • Optimised Grass

Known Issues

  • game load times a little long due to more foliage in the level. This will be rectified next patch.
  • Buckshot needs a buff

