Mac Build is not live for Update 04

Sorry for the delay! If you wanted to try out Update 4 on a mac, it is now live and ready to go!
have a nice day :)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Sorry for the delay! If you wanted to try out Update 4 on a mac, it is now live and ready to go!
have a nice day :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update