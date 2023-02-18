 Skip to content

Battleships and Carriers - WW2 Battleship Game update for 18 February 2023

v1.32 update notes

-Capital ships new skins: Heavy Battleship, Fleet Battleship
-Aircraft types new skins: Bomber, Heavy Bomber, Strategic Bomber, Naval
-Order of Battle: screen update

Battleships and Carriers - WW2 Battleship Game Content Depot 959201
