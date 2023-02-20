After ESC cancels the tracking of residents, the tracking information box in the middle of the top of the screen is not hidden
The storage capacity of the box is displayed in the help, and the facility description area can be slid
The cemetery can be suspended and no new burials will be accepted
The function of copying attributes does not take effect on fireplaces
Field mouse tooltip, showing crop name
The upper limit of the capacity of the shelf and treasury has not taken effect, and items can be stored indefinitely
When the shelf receives the cart and unloads the goods, use the quantity to calculate its own storage capacity instead of the weight
Prisoner unattended reminder counts keep rising after prisons suspend
Big Box Plus Screening
When the associated line is in the display state, the facility is removed, and the associated line is not deleted at the same time
Waypoints overlap with bandit camps
Deer on the ground, prompt to be collected by the hunter, and countdown to disappearing
Corpses on the ground, prompting logistics soldiers or handymen to clean up
After the farmland is blessed by magic, the output of huge crops will be reduced by 120, but the output of each small crop will be +1
When the river is dug near the fishing pier, filled with water, and the crab pots are built or demolished, the amount of fish resources at the pier will change immediately
领地：种田与征战 update for 20 February 2023
[Sync update from beta] 2-20
