Update 0.92 - New biome, world map and more

Gameplay

· Added: New biome 'Plains'

· Added: Big world map you can explore

· Added: 12 new maps

· Added: Enemies now somewhat vary in level

· Added: Codex now tracks your exploration progress

· Added: Option to turn on shadows for foliage

· Added: Option to turn on shadows from light sources

· Added: At any point you can now create a portal that leads back to the Docks

· Changed: Music changes when you are in combat

· Changed: Non-combat music replaced with background ambience

· Changed: Updated all icons

· Changed: Improved sound and particles for various elements

· Changed: All potions now have a cast-time, instead of being instant

· Changed: Improved all room designs

· Changed: Improved transition from one room to another

· Changed: Swapped the colors for explored and unexplored rooms

· Changed: Improved various UI elements

· Changed: All traps now also hit enemy units

· Changed: You only receive for enemies that were hit by at least 1 allied unit

· Changed: Various balance changes

· Changed: Moved the item filter ui into the settings

· Removed: All previous restrictions where you were required to complete a trial

· Removed: Lives. All maps now have infinite lives

Bugfixes

· Fixed: Multiple steam profiles on the same PC overriding existing save data

· Fixed: Various errors in damage calculation

· Fixed: Being able to drop items in unreachable areas

· Fixed: Projectiles not dealing any damage when their owner dies. Projectiles now create a snapshot of their damage on creation

· Fixed: Some sounds did not react to volume changes

· Fixed: Fixed unit position slowly desyncing when the unit moves around