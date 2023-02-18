Update 0.92 - New biome, world map and more

Gameplay
· Added: New biome 'Plains'
· Added: Big world map you can explore
· Added: 12 new maps
· Added: Enemies now somewhat vary in level
· Added: Codex now tracks your exploration progress
· Added: Option to turn on shadows for foliage
· Added: Option to turn on shadows from light sources
· Added: At any point you can now create a portal that leads back to the Docks
· Changed: Music changes when you are in combat
· Changed: Non-combat music replaced with background ambience
· Changed: Updated all icons
· Changed: Improved sound and particles for various elements
· Changed: All potions now have a cast-time, instead of being instant
· Changed: Improved all room designs
· Changed: Improved transition from one room to another
· Changed: Swapped the colors for explored and unexplored rooms
· Changed: Improved various UI elements
· Changed: All traps now also hit enemy units
· Changed: You only receive for enemies that were hit by at least 1 allied unit
· Changed: Various balance changes
· Changed: Moved the item filter ui into the settings
· Removed: All previous restrictions where you were required to complete a trial
· Removed: Lives. All maps now have infinite lives
Bugfixes
· Fixed: Multiple steam profiles on the same PC overriding existing save data
· Fixed: Various errors in damage calculation
· Fixed: Being able to drop items in unreachable areas
· Fixed: Projectiles not dealing any damage when their owner dies. Projectiles now create a snapshot of their damage on creation
· Fixed: Some sounds did not react to volume changes
· Fixed: Fixed unit position slowly desyncing when the unit moves around
