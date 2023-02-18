The Warhorn - Experimental Update 0.12.1e



Hello adventurers!

Welcome to the second summary of recent updates. The past weeks have been really busy and fruitful, we have released about twenty updates to the exprimental version. During this time we mainly focused on resource gathering and network performance.

We are slowly approaching the end of the work on the survival base, but before that, we want to make sure that the network game works flawlessly. We organized network testing, which went well and we were able to collect a lot of data with which we can now improve multiplayer.

Changelog 0.12.1e

Added

New item "Stone Hammer".

New item "Small Stone(s)".

New item "Stick(s)".

An interactive object from which sticks can be collected without using tools - "Sticky bush".

An interactive object from which small stones can be collected without using tools - "Pile of small stones".



Displaying the quantity of items that will be crafted in crafting menu.

Wooden Club icon.

Copper axe icon.

Copper pickaxe icon.

Copper mace icon.

Navigation on map for creatures.

Taking the tools in hand.

Highlighting the active item on the hotbar.

Tool holding animation.

Tool hitting animation (standing and in motion).

Tool hitting sound.

Particle trails during tool hitting.

Extract resources from trees and ores.

Interaction of tree and stone ore on hit impact.

Optimized resource gathering in multiplayer.



Fixed

Particles of the tool are visible when the tool is in hand.

Item in hand can be taken by another player.

Can attack when the inventory is open.

Attack animation in multiplayer.

Resource gathering in multiplayer.

Sounds are not turned down according to distance.

Removed some objects that should not be replicated - network performance.

