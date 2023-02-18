¡Nuevos logros agregados!

Share · View all patches · Build 10583440 · Last edited 18 February 2023 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Después de investigar y probar funciones se agregaron 22 nuevos logros!

Deberían de funcionar todos... pero en caso de que alguno no, por favor contáctame o déjame un comentario (;

Yo mismo voy a seguir comprobando que funcionen y leyendo sus comentarios para arreglarlo. Saludos!

Andru Xouxer

After researching and testing features 22 new achievements were added!

They should all work... but if any don't, please contact me or leave me a comment (;

I myself will continue to check that they work and read your comments to fix it. Greetings!

Andru Xouxer

