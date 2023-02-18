Update, Version 20230218



English

[Deset of the Trapped]Shade creatures now appear in the otherworldly version of the Desert of the Trapped. However, they will not go near the pyramid.

[Encounter]New Encounter: You may now find "Stolen Washing Machines" in the forest in Siberia. (West part of that forest, behind some trees, the location is a bit random. The encounter is repeatable.)

For more details of this encounter, here is a wiki page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Stolen_Washing_Machine_(Encounter)

[Environment]Burning effects in the hot environment now cause more damage.

[Environment]Cold environment will no longer cause your fire skill's power dramatically decreases anymore. (Negative impact on fire skills changed from 66% to 20%)

[Effect]New effect: Oiled. (Reduce the target's fire/burn resistance. Increase the burning damage on the target. Also, decrease the target's speed a bit.)

[Item]You can now throw Food Oil on enemies during a battle which may apply the Oiled effect.

[Battle Calculation]Physical/Magical defense can no longer reduce an incoming skill's base power lower than 33%.

简体中文

【被困者的沙漠】暗影生物现在会在异世界版本的被困者的沙漠，但是不会靠近金字塔。

【遭遇】新的遭遇：你现在可以在西伯利亚的树林中发现被偷走的洗衣机。（在西面的树林里，那些树的后面，出现地点有一定随机性。这个遭遇是可以重复发生的。）

更多关于这个遭遇的信息可以在维基上找到：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Stolen_Washing_Machine_(Encounter)

【环境】燃烧效果现在在高温环境下会造成更多伤害。

【环境】寒冷环境不会再让你的火焰技能变得非常没用。（效果减值从66%改为了20%）

【状态】新状态：油浸。（降低目标的火焰/燃烧抗性。增加对目标造成的燃烧时的伤害。同时，略微降低目标的速度。）

【物品】你现在可以在战斗中对敌人丢食用油，有可能造成其进入油浸状态。

【战斗计算】物理和魔法防御无法将一个技能的基础伤害降低到原先的33%以下。