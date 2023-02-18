Update 0.29.0

Features
- Added a toggle that lets you snap props, paths, fences, etc to a grid.
- Added ability to curve shots.
Updates
- The default shadow resolution is now set to high.
- Updated the clubhouse model.
- Updated player shot aiming colliding with trees. It's now walkable obstacles and terrain only.
- Updated bulldozing to refund 50% of the item cost when user placed.
Fixes
- Fixed massive performance issue that scaled with the amount of fairway placed on the course.
- Fixed players close behind another golfer "blocking" their shot due to being in a dangerous position.
- Fixed players taking shot in incorrect direction after loading a save game.
- Fixed some collision meshes not being correctly cleaned up.
- Fixed unnecessary ball splash particle systems being instanced.
- Fixed lots of incorrect collisions happening when putting.
- Fixed lots of memory leaks.
- Fixed player blocking other player if too close when shot is really short.
Changed files in this update