Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 18 February 2023

Update 0.29.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10583432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added a toggle that lets you snap props, paths, fences, etc to a grid.
  • Added ability to curve shots.

Updates

  • The default shadow resolution is now set to high.
  • Updated the clubhouse model.
  • Updated player shot aiming colliding with trees. It's now walkable obstacles and terrain only.
  • Updated bulldozing to refund 50% of the item cost when user placed.

Fixes

  • Fixed massive performance issue that scaled with the amount of fairway placed on the course.
  • Fixed players close behind another golfer "blocking" their shot due to being in a dangerous position.
  • Fixed players taking shot in incorrect direction after loading a save game.
  • Fixed some collision meshes not being correctly cleaned up.
  • Fixed unnecessary ball splash particle systems being instanced.
  • Fixed lots of incorrect collisions happening when putting.
  • Fixed lots of memory leaks.
  • Fixed player blocking other player if too close when shot is really short.

