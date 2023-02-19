Interrogation Simulator Version 1.2 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10583390 · Last edited 19 February 2023 – 18:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Interrogator!

Many thanks to the community for encouraging me to continue updating this game.

Rapport/Pressure bars now flash when they stop the Suspect from answering.

There is now a 'Return to Suspect' button. This should make it easier to jump between Case File and Suspect.

Music!

Voice effects!

I hope this update will increase our Rapport!

I'm going to release Case 10 for free in the near future, then I will start work on Interrogation Simulator Volume 2. Thanks for all the support!

Cheers,

Otis