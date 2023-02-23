Kaz's Adventure | Major Update #3 - New Hardcore & Survival Modes!

What's New!
In This Update Tweaks Have Been Made To Have The Game Running Better Then Ever Before, We Have Also Added A Hardcore Mode Which Was Requested Quite A Lot, By Completing Hardcore Mode You Gain A Achievement But If You Die In Hardcore Mode You Restart The Entire Mode!
A New Survival Mode Has Been Added, This Mode Has Been Ported Over From Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls And Has You On A Small Platform Where You Must Survive As Long As Possible, This Mode Is A More Simple Version Of Kaz 2's Mode, In This Version Enemies Are 10x Easier To Dodge But It Still Can Be Some Fun!
New Quality Of Life Updates Have Also Been Made, There's Now An Extra Option To Lock Your FPS To 30 And A Dev Console Has Been Added For Those Who Want To Skip Parts Of The Game If They So Choose, Kaz's Physics Have Also Been Slightly Tweaked To Make Him More Easier To Control And Feel Overall More Polished, We Can't Majorly Change His Physics Due To It Requiring A Rework Of Many Levels!
As Many Know, Major Update #3 Will Be Kaz's Adventure's Last Major Update With Content Support Ending With This Updates Release, Future Updates Will Purely Be Bug Fixes And Maybe A Few Dev Console Commands But Overall This Is The Last Content Filled Update, We Thank You For Playing Kaz's Adventure And Look Forward To Showing You Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls In November This Year!
Kaz's Adventure | Major Update #3 {Update Notes}
-
New Hardcore Mode (Available After Obtaining First Jar)
Play Kaz's Adventure Again But With A Evil Twist, Kaz Only Has One Chance And If You Die Even Once
You Have To Restart From The First Level Of The Game, Beating This Mode Unlocks A 4th Save Star And A Secret Achievement!
-
New Survival Mode (Available After Obtaining 75 Jars)
Survive As Long As You Can On A Short Platform And Gain New High Scores In This New Mode Ported From Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls
-
New FPS Lock Mode
The New Classic Mode In Settings Makes Your FPS Locked At 30 FPS, This Can Also Be A Way To Help With Frame Drops Or Unstable FPS If Your Having Issues Running The Game
-
Confirmation For Save Deletion
A New Menu Pops Up Which Will Ask You To Confirm To Delete Your Save Rather Then Just Instantly Delete Your Save
-
New Dev Console
A Dev Console Has Been Added And Is Only Accessible Through The Main Menu, Not Clicking To Start Or Going Into A Level Or Sub Menu Will Not Allow The Console To Open, Future Commands Will Be Added At A Later Date And The Command List Can Be Found In Our Discord Server's Forums Channel Under Kaz's Adventure And Dev News Tags
-
Kaz Physics Tweaked
-
New Hardcore Achievement - Unstoppable - "Complete Kaz's Adventure's Hardcore Mode!"
-
New Lighting Quality Setting {Medium > High}
-
Tweaked Particle Effects For Kaz's Death & Respawn Effect
-
CO-OP World 2 Level 5 Visual & Layer Fixes
-
CO-OP Worlds 1 & 2 Completion Achievements No Longer Hidden Achievements
-
Aspect Ratio's 5:4 & 16:10 Are No Longer Supported
-
Fixed Enemy On DLC Level 5 Not Dying
-
Fixed Some UI Issues With 1280x800 Displays
-
Tweaked Audio Volumes For Menu And Level Themes
-
Updated Project Files To Unity 2021.3.16f1
