Kaz's Adventure | Major Update #3 - New Hardcore & Survival Modes!

In This Update Tweaks Have Been Made To Have The Game Running Better Then Ever Before, We Have Also Added A Hardcore Mode Which Was Requested Quite A Lot, By Completing Hardcore Mode You Gain A Achievement But If You Die In Hardcore Mode You Restart The Entire Mode!

A New Survival Mode Has Been Added, This Mode Has Been Ported Over From Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls And Has You On A Small Platform Where You Must Survive As Long As Possible, This Mode Is A More Simple Version Of Kaz 2's Mode, In This Version Enemies Are 10x Easier To Dodge But It Still Can Be Some Fun!

New Quality Of Life Updates Have Also Been Made, There's Now An Extra Option To Lock Your FPS To 30 And A Dev Console Has Been Added For Those Who Want To Skip Parts Of The Game If They So Choose, Kaz's Physics Have Also Been Slightly Tweaked To Make Him More Easier To Control And Feel Overall More Polished, We Can't Majorly Change His Physics Due To It Requiring A Rework Of Many Levels!

As Many Know, Major Update #3 Will Be Kaz's Adventure's Last Major Update With Content Support Ending With This Updates Release, Future Updates Will Purely Be Bug Fixes And Maybe A Few Dev Console Commands But Overall This Is The Last Content Filled Update, We Thank You For Playing Kaz's Adventure And Look Forward To Showing You Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls In November This Year!

