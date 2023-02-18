 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 18 February 2023

EA Update v0.3.0.24 Released

EA Update v0.3.0.24 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick hotfix for save game issue. I've obviously got my save slots full and overwrite worked, but not a save in to an empty slot. Doh!

Sorry about that peops ːsteamfacepalmː

Nick

