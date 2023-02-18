 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator update for 18 February 2023

SimRail PATCH 19.02.2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear RailFans

Another SimRail patch arrived today! In addition to numerous fixes, such as graphic glitches of night lighting at stations, a new EP08 locomotive have appeared. 🛠👷

CHANGELOG:

MULTIPLAYER

  • ET25 sounds now audible to other players
  • EN96 pantograph behavior when handing vehicle over to AI fixed
  • voice chat disruptions after taking control from AI fixed
  • server and player lists are now scrollable
  • fixed a bug with AI not confirming the SHP after taking control

SINGLEPLAYER

  • TAB player list removed in single-player mode
  • in-game report system fixed

STOCK

  • new EP08 loco added, available with ECE trains in multiplayer mode
  • light bulbs installed in the EU07
  • alerter test won't award points anymore
  • even stronger glue applied to ET25 windshield
  • in-cab audible environment sounds fixes
  • EN96 AI behavior fixed - AI now uses only one pantograph
  • EU07 boarding animation fixed
  • "coupled operation" switch in EU07 now functional
  • shunting lever now has smooth animation
  • SHP pedal in EU07 now functional
  • shunting lever keybind fixed
  • controller sounds audible outside the cab fixed
  • Traxx radio can now be turned off
  • fixed a bug where player could get stuck in the ED250 corridor

SCENERY

  • ballast fixed at Zawiercie and Warszawa Włochy
  • bugged raindrops at Katowice station fixed
  • floating road at Będzin fixed
  • fixed a bug with cars becoming stuck at level crossings
  • Katowice Janów and Psary power wires fixed
  • fixed rain in tunnel near Tunel station
  • automatic level-crossings improvements on the map
  • fixed rain at Warszawa Centralna
  • Warszawa Zachodnia platform markings fixed
  • various mileage signs fixes throughout the map
  • SBL signals fixes between Warszawa Włochy and Grodzisk Mazowiecki
  • SHP magnets fixes near Warszawa Ursus
  • Warszawa Stadion glass fixes
  • Warszawa Wschodnia collision fixes
  • signs fixes between Warszawa Włochy and Grodzisk Mazowiecki
  • ambient sounds at Warszawa Centralna fixed
  • grass mowed at many platforms and sidewalks throughout the map
  • barriers at Wiesiółka fixed
  • floating sign at Zawiercie Borowe Pole fixed
  • terrain holes near Warszawa Centralna fixed
  • W8, W9, W14 and D6 signs placement reviewed throughout the map
  • static cars placement fixed in various places
  • catenary outside the track axis and catenary gates inside the axis fixed in various places
  • trees colliding with buildings in various places fixed
  • asphalt platform texture fixed
  • Katowice station collisions fixed
  • parking spots at Bukowno improved
  • floating clock at Katowice fixed
  • signals submerged in the tunnel wall in Warsaw fixed
  • lamp posts in a field near Biała Rawska removed
  • Sosnowiec Dańdówka platform markings fixed
  • 'We' signs throughout the map fixed
  • Sędziów platform markings fixed
  • Line 12 bridge at CMK tweaked to look more realistic
  • floating graves in various cemeteries buried again
  • underpass at Warszawa Ursus fixed
  • fixed a bug with player getting stuck in various places on the map
  • Warszawa Zachodnia buffer stops fixed
  • Staszic signal D corrected

DISPATCHER MODE

  • dispatcher's telephone will now automatically hang up after leaving the post
  • fixed a bug with chat keybind interrupting when typing a chat message
  • dispatcher's chat scrolling fix
  • computer screen station orientation fixed at Olszamowice and Pilichowice

OTHER

  • fixed timetable's vertical lines' behavior
  • disappearing cab eqiupment fixed
  • a penalty for SPAD is now displayed in the mission summary
  • sounds fix for when outside the train and opening/closing doors
  • raindrops following the camera fixed
  • black rectangles lighting glitch fixed

