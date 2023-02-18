SimRail PATCH 19.02.2023

Dear RailFans
Another SimRail patch arrived today! In addition to numerous fixes, such as graphic glitches of night lighting at stations, a new EP08 locomotive have appeared. 🛠👷
CHANGELOG:
MULTIPLAYER
- ET25 sounds now audible to other players
- EN96 pantograph behavior when handing vehicle over to AI fixed
- voice chat disruptions after taking control from AI fixed
- server and player lists are now scrollable
- fixed a bug with AI not confirming the SHP after taking control
SINGLEPLAYER
- TAB player list removed in single-player mode
- in-game report system fixed
STOCK
- new EP08 loco added, available with ECE trains in multiplayer mode
- light bulbs installed in the EU07
- alerter test won't award points anymore
- even stronger glue applied to ET25 windshield
- in-cab audible environment sounds fixes
- EN96 AI behavior fixed - AI now uses only one pantograph
- EU07 boarding animation fixed
- "coupled operation" switch in EU07 now functional
- shunting lever now has smooth animation
- SHP pedal in EU07 now functional
- shunting lever keybind fixed
- controller sounds audible outside the cab fixed
- Traxx radio can now be turned off
- fixed a bug where player could get stuck in the ED250 corridor
SCENERY
- ballast fixed at Zawiercie and Warszawa Włochy
- bugged raindrops at Katowice station fixed
- floating road at Będzin fixed
- fixed a bug with cars becoming stuck at level crossings
- Katowice Janów and Psary power wires fixed
- fixed rain in tunnel near Tunel station
- automatic level-crossings improvements on the map
- fixed rain at Warszawa Centralna
- Warszawa Zachodnia platform markings fixed
- various mileage signs fixes throughout the map
- SBL signals fixes between Warszawa Włochy and Grodzisk Mazowiecki
- SHP magnets fixes near Warszawa Ursus
- Warszawa Stadion glass fixes
- Warszawa Wschodnia collision fixes
- signs fixes between Warszawa Włochy and Grodzisk Mazowiecki
- ambient sounds at Warszawa Centralna fixed
- grass mowed at many platforms and sidewalks throughout the map
- barriers at Wiesiółka fixed
- floating sign at Zawiercie Borowe Pole fixed
- terrain holes near Warszawa Centralna fixed
- W8, W9, W14 and D6 signs placement reviewed throughout the map
- static cars placement fixed in various places
- catenary outside the track axis and catenary gates inside the axis fixed in various places
- trees colliding with buildings in various places fixed
- asphalt platform texture fixed
- Katowice station collisions fixed
- parking spots at Bukowno improved
- floating clock at Katowice fixed
- signals submerged in the tunnel wall in Warsaw fixed
- lamp posts in a field near Biała Rawska removed
- Sosnowiec Dańdówka platform markings fixed
- 'We' signs throughout the map fixed
- Sędziów platform markings fixed
- Line 12 bridge at CMK tweaked to look more realistic
- floating graves in various cemeteries buried again
- underpass at Warszawa Ursus fixed
- fixed a bug with player getting stuck in various places on the map
- Warszawa Zachodnia buffer stops fixed
- Staszic signal D corrected
DISPATCHER MODE
- dispatcher's telephone will now automatically hang up after leaving the post
- fixed a bug with chat keybind interrupting when typing a chat message
- dispatcher's chat scrolling fix
- computer screen station orientation fixed at Olszamowice and Pilichowice
OTHER
- fixed timetable's vertical lines' behavior
- disappearing cab eqiupment fixed
- a penalty for SPAD is now displayed in the mission summary
- sounds fix for when outside the train and opening/closing doors
- raindrops following the camera fixed
- black rectangles lighting glitch fixed
