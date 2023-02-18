Patch Notes - 18 February 2023

We've been hard at work improving the player experience in our game. With this latest patch, we've focused on fixing some long-standing issues that have been reported by our players.

Steam Avatar Fix: We've addressed an issue where player Steam avatars weren't displaying correctly on the client side. This has been fixed so that all avatars will now display as intended.

Monster Speed Increase: We've heard from our players that they want a bigger challenge when facing off against the game's monsters. As such, we've increased the speed of the monsters to make them a bit more formidable.

Player-Monster Collision Fix: We've fixed an issue that caused players to bounce off the monsters when they collide. This issue has now been resolved, and players can now properly fight back against the monsters without fear of bouncing off them.

We hope these changes will make for a better, more enjoyable gaming experience for our players. As always, we appreciate all of the feedback and support we've received so far and look forward to continuing to improve the game in the future.