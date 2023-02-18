Quick fix 1.0.2.102

Just a SAVE FILE fix in the point-and-click section of Jacob after grabbing the box and the Save fix didn't work.
I'll upload a proper hotfix this week given the feedback.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a SAVE FILE fix in the point-and-click section of Jacob after grabbing the box and the Save fix didn't work.
I'll upload a proper hotfix this week given the feedback.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update