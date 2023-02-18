 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The end is nahual: If I may say so update for 18 February 2023

Quick fix 1.0.2.102

Share · View all patches · Build 10583179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a SAVE FILE fix in the point-and-click section of Jacob after grabbing the box and the Save fix didn't work.

I'll upload a proper hotfix this week given the feedback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2161111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link