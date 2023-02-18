 Skip to content

The Simulacrum update for 18 February 2023

Patch Notes 2/18

Bug fixes:
Fixed issue with Beastcaller's Horn

Features:
Added Dual packs to the store, gives cards with multiple abilities.

