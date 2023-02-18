Patch Notes 2/18

Bug fixes:
Fixed issue with Beastcaller's Horn
Features:
Added Dual packs to the store, gives cards with multiple abilities.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug fixes:
Fixed issue with Beastcaller's Horn
Features:
Added Dual packs to the store, gives cards with multiple abilities.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update