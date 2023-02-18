Bug fixes, better media spin results UI. Various UI/UX improvements

[1.61]
- Fixed bug where the impact of corruption on the security (which affects terrorism) was sometimes inverted!
- Appropriate music is now chosen when you load a game, instead of waiting a turn.
- Fixed bug where you could right click an effect during the tutorial and hang the game.
- Right clicking on the top strip of buttons or the voter strips no longer launches the new policy screen.
- Fixed bug where Labour laws had multiple impacts on Working Week, and Labour Day Holidays had none.
- Fixed display bug for city farms policy in Portuguese.
- Fixed bug where a corrupted failed save game would cause a crash when trying to save other games.
- Fixed bug where state funding money was not emptied at election time resulting in corrupted graphs after an election win.
- Added the media spin event image to the results dialog if screen is wide enough.
