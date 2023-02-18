 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Democracy 4 update for 18 February 2023

Bug fixes, better media spin results UI. Various UI/UX improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10583172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.61]

  1. Fixed bug where the impact of corruption on the security (which affects terrorism) was sometimes inverted!
  2. Appropriate music is now chosen when you load a game, instead of waiting a turn.
  3. Fixed bug where you could right click an effect during the tutorial and hang the game.
  4. Right clicking on the top strip of buttons or the voter strips no longer launches the new policy screen.
  5. Fixed bug where Labour laws had multiple impacts on Working Week, and Labour Day Holidays had none.
  6. Fixed display bug for city farms policy in Portuguese.
  7. Fixed bug where a corrupted failed save game would cause a crash when trying to save other games.
  8. Fixed bug where state funding money was not emptied at election time resulting in corrupted graphs after an election win.
  9. Added the media spin event image to the results dialog if screen is wide enough.

Changed files in this update

Democracy 4 Content Depot 1410711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link