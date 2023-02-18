Fixed bugs that prevented saving in Japanese and non-English speaking environments (countries where decimal points are written with commas, etc.) and froze after the prostitute quest.
Curse of Kisera update for 18 February 2023
Fixed a bug that occurred in Japanese and non-English environments.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update