Curse of Kisera update for 18 February 2023

Fixed a bug that occurred in Japanese and non-English environments.

Build 10583147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs that prevented saving in Japanese and non-English speaking environments (countries where decimal points are written with commas, etc.) and froze after the prostitute quest.

