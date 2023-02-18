Zen levels, coins, options, camera positions and then some

Hello Coiners,

A few Zen levels where added in todays update as well as some options for sound while in game. Also the camera positions are now more generalised and should be more convenient.

Coins are updated. There are a few extra coins you can buy and play with. Also the way they look is significantly improved. Furthermore there is a new perk that, if you own it, you can play with multiple coins (randomly insert coins you select).

You can now choose quality settings for nicer visuals or better performance, lower fan noise and longer battery life (example SteamDeck,)

Lastly some updates where made to the graphics and lighting settings, some optimisations and bug bugfixes.

Have fun!