Friend or Foe update for 18 February 2023

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU18]

Build 10583069

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Medicine Update

New

  • Added an item called “Medkit” that can be found around the island. It will heal a certain amount, and after that heal you 6 health every 15 seconds until full health.
  • Added an item called “Leaf Bandage”
  • Bandage recipe has now changed from leaf and vines to cloth only.
  • Bandage healing increased 15 > 25.
  • The cabinet on the boat can now be opened.
  • Increased the amount of items that can be found in chests.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the player would have infinite sprinting stamina.
  • Fixed a bug where the building requirements when hovering over the plank sawhorse would read 2 logs instead of 4 planks.
  • Fixed a bug where “check the boat” objective would show up in the “to-do” section every time a player reloaded, even if it was completed.
  • Fixed a bug where players would not receive the “plank sawhorse” blueprint when finding it.
  • Fixed a bug where players could duplicate the held resources by selecting one of the other quickslots.
  • Fixed a bug where players could cook infinite vegetable stew.
  • Fixed a bug where players could not interact with the plank sawhorse if not holding a weapon.
  • Fixed a bug where players could not equip any weapons.
  • Fixed a bug where pressing “Esc” or “P” again when in the pause menu, would not close the menu.

