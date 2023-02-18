Wardudes Update 1.30

Hello everyone!
New Wardudes update is here, with more bugfixes and some new stuff too!
Update 1.30 includes:
Fixed
- Rifle and airplane sound volume have been reduced
- Fixed a bug where multiplayer games got stuck in loading until a button was pressed
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the annuncer would say your time is running out after using a weapon
- If a dude dies from poison on turn start, the turn goes to another dude on the same team (instead of skipping the team's turn)
- Improved stability on low performance PCs
- Improved smoothness of airplane movement in multiplayer games
New
- There's now a minimap in the bottom left!
- The wind indicator has been changed and moved near the minimap
- New coughing animation plays whenever a dude takes poison damage on turn start
Balancing changes
- Dudes movement speed has been reduced
Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!
Changed files in this update