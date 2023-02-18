 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wardudes update for 18 February 2023

Wardudes Update 1.30

Share · View all patches · Build 10583028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

New Wardudes update is here, with more bugfixes and some new stuff too!

Update 1.30 includes:

Fixed

  • Rifle and airplane sound volume have been reduced
  • Fixed a bug where multiplayer games got stuck in loading until a button was pressed
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes the annuncer would say your time is running out after using a weapon
  • If a dude dies from poison on turn start, the turn goes to another dude on the same team (instead of skipping the team's turn)
  • Improved stability on low performance PCs
  • Improved smoothness of airplane movement in multiplayer games

New

  • There's now a minimap in the bottom left!
  • The wind indicator has been changed and moved near the minimap
  • New coughing animation plays whenever a dude takes poison damage on turn start

Balancing changes

  • Dudes movement speed has been reduced

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1850681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link