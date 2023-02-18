Wardudes Update 1.30

Hello everyone!

New Wardudes update is here, with more bugfixes and some new stuff too!

Update 1.30 includes:

Fixed

Rifle and airplane sound volume have been reduced

Fixed a bug where multiplayer games got stuck in loading until a button was pressed

Fixed a bug where sometimes the annuncer would say your time is running out after using a weapon

If a dude dies from poison on turn start, the turn goes to another dude on the same team (instead of skipping the team's turn)

Improved stability on low performance PCs

Improved smoothness of airplane movement in multiplayer games

New

There's now a minimap in the bottom left!

in the bottom left! The wind indicator has been changed and moved near the minimap

New coughing animation plays whenever a dude takes poison damage on turn start

Balancing changes

Dudes movement speed has been reduced

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!